Merry Christmas To You From Me, Hey – It’s Caddy!

As I scroll social media I see posts of siblings in the kitchen preparing recipes written in grandma’s long hand. I see parents sharing traditions (new and old) with their kids. I see prayer requests for those family members that are no longer with us. I see lots of love and compassion in my TL and news feed. It’s my hope that that same love and compassion continues throughout the year in 2017. Thanks for making 2016 a great year for my family and that includes you – because you are much than a listener – you a member of my family.

Love, Hugs and Christmas Cheer!

Caddy

With my mom in North Carolina celebrating her birthday in March.

The granddaughters with “Nana” – my mother in law celebrating her birthday this year.

Celebrating my dad’s birthday this year at Top Golf with the grandkids.

With my kids on vacation this summer.

At the Dome with my 17 year old son this September. Dallas says, “I changed that boys diaper”, which she did.