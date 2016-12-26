How 140 Characters Saved A Life

I won’t use the woman’s real first name for obvious reasons – you’ll understand why after you read this post that I hope sticks with you.

Christmas day we hosted 10 family members at our house for an afternoon feast, present exchange and family story telling session. Everyone cleared out around 8p and after an exhausting day of entertaining I put my feet up on the couch and began to thumb through my Twitter timeline. I saw posts and pictures of celebration from other people’s homes, photo’s of worn cards with handwritten ingredients and instructions for dishes with the hashtag #My(InsertGrandparentNameHere)Recipe.

Everyone had a great Christmas day it appeared until I thumbed over one tweet that read: “I need help. If I take these pills, will I wake up or ruin Christmas forever. That’s what I do best. Ask my husband.”

I immediately started my descent down the social media rabbit hole and clicked on her profile. A “Georgia” location and “Born On January 2” were the only things revealed.

What about other recent posts? Can I learn more? “I’m here for them. Who’s here for me?” was posted minutes earlier and then the this post from 4 days ago: “Watching #amadeachristmas. Laughing so hard that I just snorted!”

I said a prayer and then reached out the only way I knew how – via direct message on Twitter – and said “Julia, I don’t know that our paths have crossed but I wanted you to know that I was thinking about you. There are plenty of people who love you! You have hit a rough patch – we all do. Look at your TL … 4 days ago you snorted while watching Madea. I care and I know I’m not the only one. Please let me know that you have chosen life. It sucks sometimes but you are strong enough to fight back. Please also let me know if you are in danger or just need to talk” and I included my cell phone number.

I didn’t sleep well Christmas night and I left my ringer on and my phone next to my pillow.

I woke up on the 26th and the first thing I did was check for new direct messages on Twitter and there was one from Julia that read: “Thank you for your kind words and reminder that I am not alone. Thank you for taking a chance on a stranger. I chose life. I flushed the pills down the toilet and cried until I fell asleep. Please continue the prayers and thank you again.”

We exchanged a few other messages and I continue to pray for Julia and I ask you to do the same.

Christmas is a tough time for a lot of people. So is the ushering in of a new year.

Ask questions if it appears someone is not being their normal self.

If you are having a hard time yourself – call a friend or seek professional help by calling the National Suicide Hotline at (800) 273-8255.

You can also reach out to me. Your friend. Because as I told Julia “there are no strangers here; only friends who haven’t yet met” (a favorite quote of mine by William Butler Yeats).

Love and hugs,

Caddy