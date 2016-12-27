Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

Actress Carrie Fisher has passed away this morning at the age of 60, after suffering a major heart attack on an LA bound plane days before. Fisher was best known for her iconic role in the Star Wars franchise as Princess Leia Organa. Our hearts go out to her family and friends in this difficult time.

Carrie Fisher brought the Star Wars films to life with her stereotype-breaking, butt-kicking character acting as Leia, who proved that although she needed rescuing, she could hold her own and fight with the best of them. She was just as hardcore as the strongetst men in the galaxy, and showed young girls everywhere that they can be both a beautiful princess, and an action hero. Girls everywhere aspired to be her, and men everywhere loved her.

We will miss Carrie deeply, and may the force be with her.