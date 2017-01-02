Courtney Cole: My Favorite Things

In 2016 newcomer Courtney Cole released her new single, “Free 99,” she’s been on tour with Miranda Lambert as part of her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour and opened for acts like Kenny Chesney, Chris Young and Kip Moore. After a busy 2016, the Louisiana native is looking forward to the new year and what’s to come.

“2017 looks so fun,” Courtney tells Nash Country Daily. “I’m so excited, we’re booking a bunch of shows right now. I love traveling. We’re playing Stagecoach [Festival] this year, which is a dream come true for me. I love California. I’m a cowgirl at heart. So we’re doing that, then I’m releasing an EP. Just new music and lots of performing.”

With 2017 in full swing, NCD sat down with the newcomer to learn more about her and to find out a few of her favorite things.

Favorite color?

Blue.

Favorite ice cream?

Chocolate chip cookie dough.

Favorite flower?

Tulip. No lily.

Favorite song?

Right now, I love to listen to Jon Bellion.

Favorite movie?

The Holiday.

Favorite item of clothing?

Yoga pants.

Favorite drink?

Margarita.

Favorite food?

Mexican food.

Favorite actor/actress?

Julia Roberts.

Favorite board game?

Cards Against Humanity. Fave.

Favorite number?

Eight.

Favorite day of the week?

Sunday.

Favorite season?

Summer.

Favorite sport?

Football, just because of nachos.

Favorite scent?

Whatever lotion I’m wearing. Rose something.