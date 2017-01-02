Kicks On-Air Contests

Cadillac Jack asks you 10 general knowledge trivia questions in 60 seconds. You’ll win $10 for every question you get right. Answer all 10 questions correctly and you win $1000! Here’s a tip to make it easier to win money: When any contestant gives a wrong answer, Caddy and Dallas will let everyone know the correct answer and then use that question again in next Thursday’s edition of The $1000 Minute! Listen to play along Thursday Mornings at 6:15 and 8:15.

Text “JIM” to 68255 every Friday starting at 10 am to get a reply with the song to be listening for and the approximate time it will play. When you hear it be caller TEN (404-983-2827) to win $101 from Jim Ellis Buick – GMC Mall of Georgia!

Take a break from work and play Ali Mac’s “Gimme A Sec!” Ali Mac will play a clip of some who is super cross. If you know who is being super cross, you could win a pair of tickets to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross at the Georgia Dome on February 25th!